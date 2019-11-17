Ronny Richardson loses bid for reelection for Sabine Sheriff

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sabine Parish Sheriff Ronny Richardson has lost his bid for reelection.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Republican Aaron Mitchell beat out the incumbent in Saturday’s election, with 62% of the vote to Richardson’s 38%.

Also in Sabine Parish Saturday, Republican Chris Tidwell won the race for Assessor, with 62% of the vote over Democrat Carroll Ellzey.

In the Sabine Police Juror races, Republican Charles “Charlie” Brown won District 3 with 54% of the vote to Republican James Murphy’s 46%, and “Jeff Gilligan” Davidson won District 5 with 56%.

