Run-off Election: State Representative District 3

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two candidates are hoping to fill the seat left vacant by state representative Barbara Norton who is now term-limited.

Both candidates have four weeks to drum up support ahead of the run-off election.

Former candidate, Lester Smith, who was in the running for Louisiana state representative district three seat has endorsed his former opponent Daryl Joy Walters.

Daryl Joy Walters, a candidate for District 3, says she is fortunate to have Smith’s on her team. “He has been a community leader for over 30 years, you want to know who stopped the crips and blood from fighting, arguing, and shooting each other, it was Mr. Lester Smith and so I am very fortunate he has come on board, he gave me his word, he is a man of his word and I am just very fortunate and blessed.”

Walters beat Lester Smith with 33 percent of the votes election night, but her opponent Tammy Phelps lead election night with 46 percent of the votes.

District 3 candidate Tammy Phelps says her campaign is grateful for the upcoming runoff. “I’m excited, I had to get over the election night, not having that extra percentage to push me over, but we are thankful for the runoff and we are ready to continue.”

Both women are looking to continue the fight they started to get votes.

“Being that I am not new to this, they know my name and I appreciate the confidence when they say hey I know who you are, I know what you been about with representing. And it’s just been me being who I am, I’m just like you, I’m just trying to serve you,” said Phelps.

“You can trust me, it’s not all about me, its never been about me, that’s why it’s about putting people first,” said Walters.

Walters says she’s all about putting the people first and fighting for what matters in the community.

“Giving our students quality education from the state level, which means hopefully increasing funding for the schools within the district, to make sure our teachers have even higher compensation,” said Walters.

Walters also plans to focus on economic development and raising the minimum wage, something she and her opponent, Tammy Phelps, agree on.

“Increasing minimum wage, looking at the job market here in our city and parish, job development, it’s just time to grow for the next generation,” said Phelps.

The runoff election is November 16th.

