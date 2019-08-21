Runaway air mattresses take flight in Denver

Dozens of air mattresses took flight in the Stapleton neighborhood near Denver Saturday afternoon. The air mattresses were set up for a “Movie Night Under The Stars” event at The Bed Cinema. Most of the mattresses went airborne when the storm blew in.
“We were at the pool, and suddenly a mattress flew into the pool,” said Rob Manes who took the cellphone video. “We stood up, lo and behold this stampede. Apparently, it was for a “movie under the stars” night and nobody accounted for Colorado wind.”
