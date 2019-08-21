Runaway air mattresses take flight in Denver

News

The Great Mattress Migration of 2019

by: Lauren Scharf

Posted: / Updated:

The air mattresses were set up for a “Movie Night Under The Stars” event at The Bed Cinema. – Video Courtesy from Robb Manes

Dozens of air mattresses took flight in the Stapleton neighborhood near Denver Saturday afternoon. The air mattresses were set up for a “Movie Night Under The Stars” event at The Bed Cinema. Most of the mattresses went airborne when the storm blew in.

“We were at the pool, and suddenly a mattress flew into the pool,” said Rob Manes who took the cellphone video. “We stood up, lo and behold this stampede. Apparently, it was for a “movie under the stars” night and nobody accounted for Colorado wind.”

DON’T MISS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss