SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sabine Parish man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to the sexual exploitation of a child in 2021.

Dustin Lee Crow, 33, of Noble, La, was sentenced to 23 years 10 months in prison and 5 years probation for one count of sexual exploitation of children after videos and an image of a young child were found on his computer.

In July, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations about three Twitter accounts concerning child pornography. Pornographic videos and an image of a child under the age of 6 were uploaded to Twitter and messaged to another Twitter account.

When agents executed a warrant at Crow’s house, he admitted he was involved. He pleaded guilty on June 9, 2021.