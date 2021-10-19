Sabine Parish ‘Man in the Well’ remains identified

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says remains found in a well more than 37 years ago have been identified, solving at least one of the unanswered questions in what has become known as the ‘Man in the Well’ case.

Officials said Lester Rome was reported missing out of Jefferson Parish back in 1984. He was 58 at the time.

Two years later, a landowner in Sabine Parish found human skeletal remains in a water well on his property.

In April of this year, the Sabine Fire Department’s Space Entry Team was able to recover more remains and other evidence from inside the well.

On Tuesday, the coroner announced those remains belong to Rome.

His family has been notified while detectives are looking for the person responsible for his death.