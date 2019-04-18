Saints to host Cowboys on NBC Sunday Night Football

The New Orleans Saints will host the Dallas Cowboys on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The September 29 game is one of the 19 games that NBC will air in the upcoming NFL season.

The Cowboys will play two other Sunday night games, hosting both the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Saints will travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons on Thanksgiving night.

Click here for the Saints full schedule. Click here for the Cowboys full schedule.

Below is the full Sunday Night Football schedule:

Thurs. Sept. 5 NFL Kickoff Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Sun. Sept. 8 Week 1 Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Sun. Sept. 15 Week 2 Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons

Sun. Sept. 22 Week 3 Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns

Sun. Sept. 29 Week 4 Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

*Sun. Oct. 6 Week 5 Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

*Sun. Oct. 13 Week 6 Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

*Sun. Oct. 20 Week 7 Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

*Sun. Oct. 27 Week 8 Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs

*Sun. Nov. 3 Week 9 New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens

*Sun. Nov. 10 Week 10 Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

*Sun. Nov. 17 Week 11 Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

*Sun. Nov. 24 Week 12 Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

**Thurs. Nov. 28 Week 13 New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

*Sun. Dec. 1 Week 13 New England Patriots at Houston Texans

*Sun. Dec. 8 Week 14 Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

*Sun. Dec. 15 Week 15 Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

*Sun. Dec. 22 Week 16 Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears

*Sun. Dec. 29 Week 17 TBD

