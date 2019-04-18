Live Now
Democratic Primary Debate

Saints to host Cowboys on NBC Sunday Night Football

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SNF_1555600404746.png

The New Orleans Saints will host the Dallas Cowboys on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. 

The September 29 game is one of the 19 games that NBC will air in the upcoming NFL season. 

The Cowboys will play two other Sunday night games, hosting both the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles. 

The Saints will travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons on Thanksgiving night. 

Click here for the Saints full schedule. Click here for the Cowboys full schedule. 

Below is the full Sunday Night Football schedule: 

Thurs. Sept. 5    NFL Kickoff     Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
Sun. Sept. 8    Week 1      Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
Sun. Sept. 15    Week 2      Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons
Sun. Sept. 22    Week 3      Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns
Sun. Sept. 29    Week 4    Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints
*Sun. Oct. 6    Week 5      Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs
*Sun. Oct. 13    Week 6    Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers
*Sun. Oct. 20    Week 7    Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
*Sun. Oct. 27    Week 8    Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs
*Sun. Nov. 3    Week 9    New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens
*Sun. Nov. 10    Week 10    Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys
*Sun. Nov. 17    Week 11     Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams
*Sun. Nov. 24    Week 12    Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles
**Thurs. Nov. 28    Week 13    New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
*Sun. Dec. 1    Week 13    New England Patriots at Houston Texans
*Sun. Dec. 8    Week 14    Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
*Sun. Dec. 15    Week 15    Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
*Sun. Dec. 22    Week 16    Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears
*Sun. Dec. 29    Week 17    TBD
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss