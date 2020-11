SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Access to abortion in Louisiana becomes even more limited after the passage of Amendment One which passed with %62 percent of the vote. Proponents are celebrating the passage while opponents say it's misleading. Both say if Roe v. Wade is overturned abortion will be illegal in Louisiana.

Officials with Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport say the amendment was deliberately written to be confusing for voters and it was unnecessary in the first place since state and federal funding for abortion is already prohibited under state law in Louisiana.