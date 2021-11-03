Salute the Badge: Bossier City PD gets Mudbug motivation

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Day in and day out motivation can sometimes be difficult to find in the workplace.

But if your job is that of a police officer, a lack of motivation can’t happen or people can get hurt.

Last Friday Bossier City Police took in a special session to stay motivated from Shreveport Mudbugs General Manager Scott Muscutt.

“Accountability has to begin with, “You can count on me’,” said Muscutt as he paced around the Bossier City Police Training Center on Shed Road talking to a room full of attendees.

His movements, hectic and jagged.

His pace, quick.

His message, poignant.

“You’ve got to believe in yourself,” said Muscutt. “Enough to say that I can make a difference here.“

Muscutt spoke on teamwork and perseverance after being invited by Interim Police Chief Chris Estess.

“Right now I think we’re doing well. But there’s always room for improvement,” said Chief Estess. “And at the end of the day, it starts with you.”

Chief Estess says in the 24 years he’s been with the department leadership training has never been provided. He says he is changing that.

“We want to elevate our game and the services that we provide to the community,” said Estess.

In addition to being the Mudbugs GM, Muscutt is a motivational speaker. Delivering his message to many, including the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League.

“In the end, the action and the behavior that leads to winning a hockey game is the same action and behavior that leads towards making a community safer,” said Muscutt. “That action and behavior comes from being a part of a culture, which comes from having great character, which comes from making good choices.“

According to Muscutt the final piece is recognizing the importance of accountability.

“No one has blamed, complained and defended their way to success,” Muscutt yelled to the room full of officers. “It doesn’t work! It always takes you in the wrong direction. Always!“

Both Muscutt and Estess say the officers bought in.

“We were four hours into this thing and people were as passionate about it in hour four as they were in hour one,” he said.

“It’s one of the most, if not the single most important thing that we can do is provide information like this to our officers,” added Estess. “And to our leaders, who are out there serving the citizens.“

Muscutt says it’s a step in making a difference in the place the officers live and work.

“If you want to be a difference maker in your community, you have to make choices that make a difference,” he said.