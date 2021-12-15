Salute the Badge: Bossier Sheriff’s Spirit of Christmas Food Drive

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sheriff’s deputies in Bossier Parish played Santa this week delivering food to senior citizens just in time for the holidays.

On Tuesday morning deliveries were made from the Spirit of Christmas Food Drive.

Deputies hit the streets with nearly 400 boxes of food heading to the homes of those needing a bit of help this holiday season.

The food was donated and collected from Bossier Parish students, local businesses and individuals.

“One of the things that we talk to our students about all the time is service. And how important it is to help others,” said Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey. “So this is another great opportunity for us to show that.”

“Over the years a lot of people have become dependent on this,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington. “So if you leave anybody out, trust me, they know who to call. And they’ll let you know that I didn’t get mine. So we try not to miss anybody.”

Brookshire’s Grocery store of Benton also helped provide food for the drive, which is all part of Operation Blessing, a food bank operating out of the sheriff’s office year round.