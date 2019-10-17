Salute The Badge: BPSO Sergeant is state’s only ‘Master Instructor’

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A sergeant at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy is laying claim to a title no one else in the state has.

Sergeant Jeremy Haas is now the only Master Training Instructor in all of Louisiana. He has three master certifications to teach students and instructors.

The 10-year veteran is now a Level 1 academy instructor, a corrections instructor, and a firearms instructor.

Haas says he’s proud of the accomplishment, but it’s not anything he set out to do.

“It wasn’t that I had planned years ago to be a Master Instructor,” said Haas. “It just started to fall into place and the more that I taught, the more connections I made with people who were doing it, and the more I liked the teaching.”

Haas’ immediate supervisor says the training that Haas can now provide is invaluable to the office.

“It just gives us the ability now to do whatever we need to do,” said Major Bruce Teutsch, Director of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy. “Myself, I’m on the Firearms Curriculum Committee, but Jeremy can write lesson plans for the state. For corrections Level 1 and fire arms now.”

That means Haas is helping shape how law enforcement is trained throughout the state.