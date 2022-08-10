BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office recently gave all Bossier School Resource Officers a training course on how to handle the worst possible situation, an active shooter on campus.

The drill was held at Parkway High School to test readiness and how multiple agencies would coordinate their response.

Bossier Police, the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and airmen from Barksdale Air force base all helped in the exercise.

“We had one of our drills, something you hope really never happens,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “But, we know, we’ve learned, even the best laid plans, even the most prepared [officers], it’s such a chaotic situation. It’s really trying, so we had a drill to sharpen up. And to lean how to do better.”

He added, “law enforcement is going to be responding, all agencies, from every where. So you have to have a coordinated attack.”

Col. Gene Barattini (Ret), deputy director of BOHSEP, spearheaded the multi-agency drill.