SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The calling to become a law enforcement officer came to Shreveport Police Corporal Leona Gray at a young age. As a teen in Alexandria, Louisiana she made up her mind on her path in life.

“Growing up in an environment where there was so much injustice, violence, and drug abuse, I remember feeling so frustrated,” said Corporal Gray. “Telling myself that I had to do something to make a change.”

Change is now what she hopes to bring each day with the Shreveport Police Department’s Community Policing Bureau.

“[I] wake up every morning knowing that I have the opportunity to make a deposit in the community bank,” she said. “We are able at analyze the calls that we go out to. Which allows us to tap into the root of the issues, and truly get rid of the problem that’s at hand.”

This type of policing involves patience, good people skills, and attention to detail. Attributes helping her with her other passion, photography.

“Learning the perfect way to compose an image is truly a journey that is continuous for the photographer,” said Corporal Gray.

It’s more than a hobby for her. It’s a part-time profession. She’s been a photographer for more than 10 years. She says her day job and weekend job share an attribute

“I would say it’s the transformation. Knowing that I took the time to listen to what a person needed. I applied my knowledge, my skills, and my compassion to create something that was pleasing and satisfying to the person that needed my help,” she said.

She feels there’s a certain artistry in police work as well.

“It is your mindset. What you see once you arrive on scene,” said Gray. “If things are chaos you have to learn to break that down in little elements to create and get the outcome that you need.”

Whether it’s the rule of thirds or the rule of law, Corporal Gray says following her passions have guided her path.

“You have to have the mindset to know that no matter what, I know what my purpose is,” she said. “So I’m going to continue to go towards that.”