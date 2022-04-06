SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Corporal Tiffany Oliver is three years into the job with the Shreveport Police Department.

The Shreveport native’s servant heart is evident, joining the department following 15 years of service in the United States Army.

“I think I’ve always had a passion to serve,” said Cpl. Oliver. “I’ve served my country. Now I want to serve my city and my community. What better way to do it than be a police officer.”

She traveled the world in the Army and could have created a life anywhere, but says she felt compelled to return to Shreveport to try and make a difference.

“One, I missed home. I missed my home,” she said. “Two, I felt like I could do some good for my city and community. “

Officer Oliver molded by help she received as child from the Salvation Army.

“That actually started me wanting to serve. I saw how they served me, my sisters, my community. How they took care of people without trying to be noticed or trying to be seen. They just did it with a selfless attitude,” she said. “They were there during a lot of my childhood trauma.”

Now as she readies for patrol each day, her life experience adding up to her being a difference maker in the department.

“I’m mentally seasoned is what I like to say,” said Cpl. Oliver. “You know my mind is like a melting pot. The fact that I’ve been different places it helps me in knowing how to treat people and how to talk to people. And how to receive people.”

Helping change community perception and lift certain stigmas associated with policing.

“I go home with a full heart every night,” she said. “I don’t do it for the money. It’s not what I do it for. Because I love it. I love what I do. You treat people with human dignity and respect, and it goes a long way.”