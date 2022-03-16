CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –

Three Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies made an arrest on March 14th that was a bit out of the ordinary.

“Going into it I was hoping that we’d find him alive,” said Cpl. Roosevelt Tadlock.

“But we knew the possibility of someone jumping into a ditch, and somebody saying they’re not coming out,” added his water rescue partner Sgt. Chad Davis.

Around 8:30 p.m. the trio was called to help search for 60-year-old Morgan Glenn who ran away from deputies after a traffic stop on Highway 80. Glenn was wanted on warrants in Baton Rouge and Texas. Glenn jump into a nearby creek to get away. Cpl. Tadlock and Sgt. Davis went in after him. Cpl. Madison Cox was on the creek’s banks.

“As my partners were in the water, they were searching with poles,” said Cpl. Cox. “I was on the banks if they needed a hand.”

The men searching in a driving rain not knowing what lay under the water.

“I did think about some snakes that might possibly be in there,” said Cpl. Tadlock.

“We have to be careful when we’re in there of course, because there could be anything in [the water], said Sgt. Davis. “Holes we could fall in or whatever.”

“Somebody throw a tire in there, and you step in a tire and twist your ankle. And that’s why we have to have somebody on the bank, not just in the water,” added Cpl. Cox.

Within minutes Glenn was found.

“In the end, it turned out for the good for us,” said Sgt. Davis. “We did find him and he was alive.”

They credit their training for it all ending quickly and safely.

“Going through the water wearing our waders, and basically using a stick to judge the depth of the water, it felt familiar,” said Cpl. Tadlock. “Being that we’ve done it in live scenarios before.”

“Only thing that we can rely on is our training,” said Cpl. Cox. “Once we’re actively in a search situation, that training just kicks in.”

“A traffic stop is not routine. Anything can happen at any moment,” emphasized Cpl. Tadlock. “We are happy. We felt like our training allowed us to handle the situation properly.