Salute The Badge: CPSO offers a reminder on water safety

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is sharing a public service announcement reminding you it only takes a second to drown while taking part in water activities.

According to Corporal Madison Cox with the CPSO Marine Unit, planning and attentiveness wether at the pool, or out on a boat, is vital.

“If you’re a parent, make sure that you’re watching your children while they swim. Don’t be on your phones neglecting your children. Keep an eye on them in case something happens,” said Corporal Cox. “Boater safety starts at home. Before you leave your house make sure you have a float plan. That float plan needs to have your phone number, where you’re going, what time you expect to leave and what time you expect to be back home.”