BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At the Bossier Parish courthouse on Benton Road works a bailiff who is taking a swing at a different career.

Deputy Bruce Stewart has been with the sheriff’s office since 2018. He was 57-years-old when he decided to go through the sheriff’s academy.

His son, Chase, who is also a Bossier Sheriff’s deputy, helped recruit his father to the office.

“Physically it was tough. Mentally I had to learn to study all over again,” said Deputy Stewart. “I had the drive.”

And being around a younger group of cadets provided motivation.

“A lot of those young cats had to chase me there for a little while, until they got them in shape,” he said.

He possesses a competitive spirit honed in a previous profession.

“I coached for 33 years,” said Deputy Stewart. “I retired from teaching after 32 years.”

Baseball and softball were Deputy Stewart’s wheelhouse. Coaching and teaching at Winfield, Leesville and eventually Florien High School, where he found his greatest success.

“We won our first state championship in 2013. None of [the players] had their drivers license. They were all seventh, eighth and ninth graders,” he said.

The group won four state titles in all with Stewart at the helm.

“They had the same attitude as me, I guess,” he said. “They hated to lose. We only lost 12 games in four years. It was a fantastic experience.”

But it was his experience as a teacher that peeked his interest in becoming a bailiff.

“Taught civics, government, American history, so I actually get to see a lot of this in place. Haven’t been in a courtroom but maybe once prior to me getting this job,” said Stewart. “It is very interesting. That’s kind of the thing that drives me and the reason that I love this so much.”

At age 61 he’s not thinking about another retirement.

With this job, he says he’ll do it as long as he’s able.

“I just like being around people and helping people as much as I can,” he said.