BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In early April the immediate actions of Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Reger, the School Resource Officer at Airline High School, saved the life of school bookkeeper Sheila Rivers as she was chocking.

Deputy Reger performed the Heimlich maneuver on Rivers, dislodging the food in her windpipe. For his heroic actions, The National Association of School Resource Officers named him their SRO of the Month.

“I’m going to be honest, I don’t feel like I deserve all this,” said Deputy Reger. “I wasn’t going to make a big deal out of it.”

But others have, and rightfully so. The NASRO has more than 3,000 members around the globe.

“I’m very honored and humbled, but other than that I don’t feel any different,” Deputy Reger said while laughing. “It’s just a normal day.”

After saving Rivers life Reger knew there was surveillance video. He didn’t want it getting out. But once it did.

“The very next day, you know we were getting several calls,” he said. “So that was nuts.”

The SRO of the Month wasn’t the only show of appreciation. He also received a Star of Valor from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and a Congressional Commendation from Representative Mike Johnson.

“All this attention, I’m just very humbled,” he said. “And very thankful for the support from everybody.”

Deputy Reger deflects the praise because he says there are many others deserving of it too.

“From doctors to nurses, to firemen, paramedics, and down the line. They do this all day,” said Reger. “It’s just the difference between what I did and what they do is that mine just got caught on camera.”