DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Desoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson congratulates a deputy on his retirement.

Deputy Tommy Williamson worked with the office for 12 years, starting as a jailer at the detention center.

Friends, family and co-workers honored Williamson with a party on Tuesday at the sheriff’s office training center.

Sheriff Richardson presented him with his engraved duty firearm and a plaque.