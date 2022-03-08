BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KTAL/KMSS) – The actions of Greenwood’s police chief are recognized on Tuesday in Baton Rouge.

Chief Shayne Gibson was one of 15 Louisiana law enforcement officers honored at the Beyond the Badge Louisiana awards ceremony.

Last fall Chief Gibson helped return a stolen go-cart to a little girl who was battling cancer.

Beyond the Badge Louisiana recognizes acts of kindness by law enforcement which go above and beyond the call of duty.

Their founder says it’s stories like Chief Gibson’s that need telling.

“That’s what we want the general public to know,” said Linda Hull, Beyond The Badge Louisiana’s founder. “We want the general public [to know] because the bad news, it comes out, and it seems to overpower. But by far you will see more kindness than you will see the other stuff.”

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser helped present the awards.

John Schneider, who played Bo Duke on the famed Dukes of Hazzard television series served as the event’s key note speaker.