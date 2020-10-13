Salute the Badge heads to Marshall and Carthage

MARSHALL, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salute the Badge roadshow continued in the western portion of the ArkLaTex.

Today we made two stops. The first at Maverick Chevrolet in Marshall, Texas.

The second at Pippen Motor Company in Carthage, Texas.

The first responders we profiled this year say it’s wonderful to be recognized for doing what they love.

While the Chevrolet dealers who handed out the awards say that saying thank you is the right thing to do today and everyday.

NBC 6 News annually hosts a banquet to honor the men and women who protect our community each day, but the coronavirus pandemic forced our plans to change this year.

So we decided to take our award presentations on the road, heading out to the communities where the first responders have been honored for their work.