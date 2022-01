SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Honor Guard joined other law enforcement and first responders in paying tribute to Jessie Henry.

Henry is the South Bossier firefighter who died in the line of duty on December 18th.

A memorial service was recently held at the Hirsch Coliseum to honor Henry’s life.

He was working on a fire truck tire when a piece of equipment suddenly exploded, causing his fatal injuries.