CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A beloved team member trained up to help fight crime for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office now has a new home in Homer, Louisiana.

K-9 Shep is a rescue from the DeSoto Parish Animal Shelter who found a second chance as a drug detector.

Trainer and Caddo Parish Deputy Leroy Azlin could tell right away that Shep had what it took to help fight crime, but by the time his training was complete, they struggled to find a place for him.

“By the time we got the dog trained, we were so understaffed that we had to look for another avenue to get him back to serving the public because we put a lot of work into him,” said Azlin. “And it looks like he is going to go to the Wade Correctional Center and be able to work in the prison and do the things that they need.”

Shep will be responsible for making sure the prison stays drug-free, checking vehicles entering the grounds and performing sweeps of the rooms.