Salute The Badge: Lt. Bill Davis

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish’s longtime Public Information Officer is moving on.

Lt. Bill Davis is not retiring, instead he is moving to the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee to be with his wife, Sheila, who began a new job.

Lt. Davis has been the face you’ve seen on television for 12 years, communicating with the public on everything from serious crimes to volunteer work being done throughout the parish.

Davis is a 21 year U.S. Navy veteran and he says serving our community has been an equal honor.

“One of the greatest joys that I have is that I get to represent the men and women who put on this same uniform but are on the streets. Working in our jails. Working late at night dispatching calls. Those are our community heroes,” said Davis. “And to represent them has been an incredible honor.”

Davis says he has two motto’s he lives by, Love God and Love People. He says he’s tried to embody that in his time with the sheriff’s office.

Bill’s last day is Friday, August 27th.