Salute the Badge: Many Police Officers help with Hurricane Ida evacuations

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Many Police Department helped get senior citizens out of harm’s way as Hurricane Ida churned toward Louisiana. Ida devastated Jefferson Parish, where the Marrero Healthcare Center is located. Fortunately, the seniors who live there were evacuated on Saturday, before the storm made landfall.

“I have a special place in my heart for the elderly and it felt like something I wanted to take care of,” said Many Police Officer Matt Cook. He coordinated the effort between his department, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sabine Central Volunteer Fire Department. “I was always kind of raised up that if somebody’s in distress, give them a helping hand.”

They helped get the seniors to safety at the Many Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

“By the time the caravan got here things worked like clock work and everybody worked together,” said Police Chief Cheryl Wooley. “It was a beautiful thing and I was so proud of my officers.”

Officer Cook says it made him especially proud when he realized one of the seniors he was helping was a retired deputy.

“She was like a sister in blue,” said Cook. “And it was nice to help her get off the bus and into the facility and I was able to take a picture with her and that’s something I’m probably gonna remember for the rest of my life.”