MOUNT PLEASANT, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Public Safety distributes face shields decorated by Mount Pleasant Elementary School students to first responders on Wednesday.

The face coverings were given to local police and fire fighters, as well as nursing home and health-care staff.

Organizers say it’s all in an effort to recognize front line workers for the amazing work they do each day.

Officers handed out more than 2,700 masks.