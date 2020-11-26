Salute The Badge: Neighborhood watch gives back to Shreveport Firefighters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local neighborhood watch group on Facebook is making sure local firefighters know they are appreciated, and fed this Thanksgiving holiday.

One of the moderators of the page, Kathleen Goodrich, recently put out a post asking that anyone with the mean to do so drop off a turkey at their local fire station. Goodrich wanted to make sure the firefighters working on Thanksgiving had a special meal.

That request led to 22 different fire stations each receiving at least two turkeys. Some of the larger fire stations in the city received much more.

“We just asked for if anybody would like to drop off a turkey for the fire station closest to them and then it grew from there to where they started giving donations and with the donations we went out and bought more turkeys,” said Goodrich. “It’s the amazing people in the group. There’s 8,000 of us in the group, so I couldn’t do it without them.”

Goodrich says with the money donated the group was also able to buy a Thanksgiving meal for Shreveport Police and two additional meals will be delivered to officers on Thursday and Friday.