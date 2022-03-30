SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers has a new leader at the helm.

Former Shreveport Police Captain Jim Haacker is taking over as their executive director.

Haacker retired in 2017 after spending 33 years with the police force.

Haacker also served as commander of both the investigations division and police 911 call center.

He started his new job Monday.

Haacker was selected unanimously by the Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers Board of Directors after a five month search.

The role of executive director has been vacant for the last four years after Jim Taliaferro stepped away from the organization to run for mayor.