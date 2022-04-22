MARSHALL, TX. (KTAL/KMSS) –

NBC 6’s two-week Road Show made a stop in Marshall, Texas on Friday saying thanks to local first responders.

“It’s heartfelt to know that people devote their time to come and recognize you, and just to tell you thank you,” said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher.

NBC 6 General Manager Mark McKay handing out plaques to numerous first responders making a difference everyday in their community.

“These guys work long hours. Sometimes other people refer to it as being a thankless job,” said Captain Scott Barmore of the Marshall Fire Department. “So when attention is brought to them, their given awards, it’s great for moral. It’s great for the department. It’s great for the city.”

Maverick Chevrolet’s General manager, Matt Moore, says the recognition is well deserved.

“Being in a small town here in east Texas we know all these guys by name,” said Moore. “It’s a real privilege to work hand-in-hand with these guys.”

“It’s always great to be recognized, but I also think it highlights the importance of the law enforcement, particularly in the community, to work together,” added Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “We need each other to make the community safer.”

Because it’s not everyone who takes on the risks associated with protecting others. That takes a special individual.

“Lifesaving efforts on the job, it’s what we signed up to do. We have a servant’s heart,” said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher. “I don’t believe that anybody that gets up any day of the week and wears a police uniform or a firefighters uniform doesn’t wake up with good intentions and a servant’s heart.”