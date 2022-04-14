SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This past year NBC 6 News has profiled countless ArkLaTex first responders making a difference in their communities. Today we started our two-week long Road Show, going to those communities to say thank you.

“We want to make sure that our first responders, when they leave the house every morning, they don’t have to question whether they have the support of the communities they serve,” said KTAL NBC 6 General Sales Manager Glynn Duncan. “We want them to know when they walk out the door that the community supports them, and we do.”

Over the next 14 days we are hitting the road, heading to 13 locations with one goal in mind, recognizing those keeping our communities safe.

One of stops was Marketplace Chevrolet Buick in Stonewall. Owner John Adams and the NBC 6 team handing out plaques as a token of appreciation.

“I wanted to be a part of learning more about these individuals,” said Adams. “Just what they do during their days. Their stories. Their families. The people that they work with. It’s just truly been a pleasure.”

“Everybody is always putting out negative things,” said Mansfield Fire Chief Bryan Ross, who was one of the recipients. “Just to have a sense of positive is, is such a great thing.”

A positive message to try and strengthen community bonds.

“If you don’t have the support of the community it makes the job that much more dangerous,” said Sgt. Kevin Coleman of the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, who was profiled by NBC 6 in October of last year. “When the community trusts you, then you can trust the community and a lot more can get done.”

At Chevyland on Youree Drive it was all smiles as numerous individuals were celebrated.

Steve Horn, the president of the Good Neighbor Chevy Dealers Association, providing words of gratitude. They’ve backed the initiative since day one.

“It was important then. And it’s still important now,” said Horn, “It’s always going to be important, I think, to honor these first responders. Show them some pride.”

“Being a first responder, we don’t look for awards,” said recipient Calvin Baker Jr., the lead training officer for the Shreveport Fire Department. “We do it because we want to be servants for the citizens. But to be recognized is such a great thing.”

A pat on the back given. And one kindly received.

“KTAL has always been one of the first ones to tell the stories of law enforcement,” said Cindy Chadwick, the former public information officer for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chadwick was profiled when she decided to retire after 34 years on the job. “We don’t always get the good told about law enforcement, so we really appreciate the fact that they’ve done this for so many years and that they were one of the first in the area to ever come forward and tell the stories of law enforcement.”