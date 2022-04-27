BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Wednesday the NBC 6 team continued its weeks long road show stopping in Webster Parish at Harper Motors. We’re saying thanks to members of several law enforcement agencies, some who gave everything in defending their community.

“We just want to say thank you. Thank you for the service that you provide to your communities,” said KTAL General Sales Manager Glynn Duncan to the assembled crowd. “We could not make it without you.”

Plaques were handed out. Hand shakes given. A simple show of appreciation that often goes unsaid.

“I’m not one that always needs or wants the pats on the back, but every now and then it feels good,” said Lt. Tokia Harrison of the Minden Police Department.

“It makes my heart smile. To watch people do what they love and get rewarded for it,” added Det. Heather Boucher of the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Marshall Harper, the Dealer at Harper Motors, said the show of thanks and support is well deserved.

“We are just honored to recognize our law enforcement officers in Webster Parish and Minden,” he said. “I think all of the recipients are honored to receive them and be recognized. And we’re proud to support them.”

These individuals vital to the safety of Webster Parish and the city of Minden.

“Everybody that [KTAL NBC 6] show appreciation to makes the law enforcement community look better in the public eye,” said Minden Police Department Captain Tim Morris.

Amongst the group, Paula Moore, the mother of Webster Parish Sheriff’s Deputy William “Billy” Collins Jr., who lost his life in the line of duty this past July.

“I think it’s wonderful that we are supporting the blue. And I back them 100 percent,” said Moore. “I believe they do their job to the best of their ability. They give 100 percent.”

Special people sharing a common bond.

“They have to have a servant’s heart. They have to enjoy serving the public and serving the citizens,” said Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker. “And the day that they quit having that feeling, you know they may need to find something else to do.”

An opinion shared and seconded by Doyline Police Chief Robert Hayden Jr.

“We’re sons, fathers, mothers, daughters,” he said. “We’re just like anybody else. We just got a job we do.”

NBC 6 will make our final stop on the Road Show this Friday when we honor First Responders in East Texas at Pippen Motor Company.