CARTHAGE, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – NBC 6’s weeks long Road Show throughout the ArkLaTex honoring first responders wrapped up today in east Texas at Pippen Motor Company.

“We want you to know that we stand behind you,” said KTAL General Sales Manager Glynn Duncan to the assembled crowd. “We have your six. And so does Pippen Motor Company. They’ve been on-board with us since day one.”

The NBC 6 team saying thanks and handing out plaques to first responders from the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and the Carthage Fire Department.

Fire Chief Brody Akins says the thanks means more than we know.

“It means a lot to me,” said Akins. “They come up under me. The Fire Department did. And it means a lot to me for them to receive some kind of honor.”

Panola County Sheriff Sarah Fields says the simple thanks isn’t something those in her office often hear.

“First responders and officers do not always get the recognition they need in today’s world,” she said. “And it’s a blessing to have people who come out to show their support and the recognition of our officers.”

Pippen Motor Company and the Good Neighbor Chevy Dealers have backed the initiative from the onset. Pippen’s General Manager Will Blackwell says it just the right thing to do.

“There’s a lot of people that put on a badge and put on a gun, or don a fire hose or a ladder on a fire truck, that go out and keep us safe, so we want to thank all of them from Pippen Motor Company,” said Blackwell.

Over the past 15 days the NBC 6 team has visited eight different locations in three states honoring dozens of law enforcement and firefighting agencies.