Salute The Badge: Sabine Parish Sheriff shares consequences of drunk driving

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This week the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office explained to high school juniors and seniors the laws and consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The goal is to make students realize how dangerous it is to operate a vehicle, even if slightly impaired.

School resource officers, deputies and Sheriff Aaron Mitchell traveled to high schools to conduct the demonstrations.

The students were fitted with special goggles which replicate the effects of being impaired.