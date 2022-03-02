SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department takes initiative to hear the concerns of home owners, right from the source.

On Tuesday evening they met with seven different homeowner’s associations at Willow Pointe Church.

The HOAs got to address concerns and safety within their neighborhoods personally with Chief Wayne Smith.

Bonita Bandaries, President of the Stone Lakes HOA, says she’s thankful for the dialogue.

“We are interested in knowing how we can help work with the city to police better. To have accountability,” said Bandaries.

Chief Smith says he was pleased to connect with so many homeowners and to learn of the issues concerning them most.

“Besides me being here myself, the majority of my staff is here, so there is someone here that can address pretty much any concerns that they may have,” he said.

According to Bandaries, well over 500 homes exist in the seven neighborhoods.