Salvation Army Shreveport host annual Angel Tree toy drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army Shreveport held it’s annual Angel Tree distribution drive today.

The Salvation Army serves eight parishes in Northwest Louisiana and they have collected thousands of gifts for children for Christmas.

Today is the start of their two-day distribution of gifts to more than 500 families and more than 1,666 kids.

Pick up for gifts today began at nine a.m. until three p.m. at the Salvation Army Thrift Store.

“It is very important because we know there are many kids who are not able to receive gifts this Christmas and the meaning of Christmas is to be able to give joy and love and have our children have warm feelings of love and hope this Christmas,” said Lt. Tamarique Ellis, Commander for the Salvation Army.

Thursday pick up will be from nine a.m. until three p.m. at the Salvation Army Thrift Store on Stoner Avenue.