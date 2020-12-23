Salvation Army Shreveport needs donations for Red Kettle Campaign

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The COVID-19 pandemic has hit non-profits pretty hard this year and the Salvation Army of Shreveport is struggling.

The non-profit’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is not to its fundraising goal with only one day left to raise the money.

Organizers say about 70% has been raised of the $165,000 dollar goal.

The commander is sending out a special plea to the public to not pass by the Red Kettles this Christmas.

“What we’re able to do with the 2020 kettle campaign it really influences what we are able to do programmatic wise in the services that we provide for 2021, and so as we look at that and look at what the needs going to look like we need this to successful,” said Lt. Jamaal Ellis Commander for Salvation Army Shreveport.

The red kettle campaign also helps fund the local boys and girls club, the homeless shelter, and social services for community members.

You can find bell ringers at area stores and you can also donate online by clicking here.