Salvation Army Shreveport provides a second chance for homeless grandmother

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army has been serving Northwest Louisiana since 1904. A Shreveport grandmother who once lived in a cemetery with her grandkids is getting back on her feet thanks to the Salvation Army.

Twyla Hinds is a grandmother of three girls who live at the Salvation Army shelter the Merkle Center of Hope.

“It’s just a blessing here, this is a blessing, to get a bed, a warm place to sleep, a cool place to sleep, a warm meal,” said Twyla Hinds who lives in the Salvation Army Shreveport shelter.

She’s known throughout the shelter as Grandma Hinds, but before moving into the shelter back in March she and her granddaughters were living in the Greenwood Cemetery right in front of the Salvation Army Shreveport.

“It was cold, we slept in the rain, eat out of that corner store down there with the food stamps.”

When a bed became available at the shelter Grandma Hinds and her grandkids moved in.

“We needed clothes, we needed shoes, we needed everything and we got it the very next day, it might be used so what, we wear it, we love it, it’s new to us, we love it.”

And now, she says her life has turned around, she is now a part of the pathway of hope program.

“Since being here I have signed up for housing. So, hopefully, we’ll be getting an apartment or something and they’re going to re-nest us.”

Dealing with so many challenges, the holidays have become a difficult time for her.

“This month started out being depressed, worrying about my baby’s Christmas, winter clothes because we don’t have many winter clothes.”

The Salvation Army put her granddaughters on the angel tree and now they will have a very merry Christmas.

“Just holiday’s this ain’t nothing about me, I can sleep in that graveyard every day, it’s about them, it’s all about them, I got to be there voice, I got to be their life, that’s what I got to be. There, speaker, I’m their speaker until the day I die, no matter how many times how I go to court for them.”