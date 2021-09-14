Sandbags available in Natchitoches ahead of storm

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Natchitoches is handing out sandbags to protect homes from flooding.

Just drive up to the Public Works Department on Mill Street Street and crews will load up sandbags into your vehicle for you.

They gave out about 300 bags as of Tuesday afternoon and people can get them until supplies last.

The Public Works Director, Donald Forest, said they’re monitoring areas more at risk of flooding, while one local says it’s a good idea to prepare now.

“We’re paying close attention to Royal Street off Highway 1 South, and paying attention to South Town,” Forest said.

“I wanted to make sure I didn’t get any water in my house. The last time it flooded I messed around and didn’t get no bags and got water in my house. So I decided to come and get ahead of that,” said Dewayne Dupree, who was picking up sandbags.

Residents can call Public Works if you see flooding in your neighborhood.