SBA Disaster Team opens office in Minden to help tornado victims

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People in Northwest Louisiana affected by the tornadoes that hit in January can now receive financial help.

The Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance has opened an outreach center in downtown Minden on the corner of Miller and Main Street. It’s inside the Webster Parish Police Jury building.

If your home or business was damaged in the tornado they can sign you up for a low-interest disaster loan program to pay for your recovery efforts. It’s also available to renters and non-profits.

Officials said it’s a great way to get you back on your feet.

“Come as is. Talk to us. Let us know what the damages were and let us help you. If it’s an automobile that’s considered parked personal property and a part of the $40-thousand threshold. Let us help you. After all our program is to stabilize the tax base, return the rental values, spending disappears after a disaster so our job is to make sure that we cover every gamut of society,” said Susheel Kamar, Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance.

It applies to people in Bossier, Webster, Claiborne and Bienville Parish. They’re open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be there for two more weeks. The deadline to sign up is April 13.