SCAM ALERT: DPSO investigating new business scam caller

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of scammers pretending to be from a corporate office.

According to DPSO, two businesses have received a scam call from someone claiming to be from a corporate office. The caller knew the names of the employees and the layout of the businesses. The caller asked the employees to remove money from their business or safe and to deliver it to another location.

It is not yet known how they intend to retrieve the money. Employees have not complied with the caller’s instructions but reported that the scam was very believable.

Do not fall victim to this scam. If you receive a call similar to this the DPSO suggests you tell the caller you are going to hang up, then to call your corporate office or manager to verify what they said.

Do not use any phone numbers given to you by the caller to verify anything. If your manager or corporate office cannot verify the story please give the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office a call at (318) 872-3956.