Scattered showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday

The seabreeze is producing scattered showers and storms in the ArkLaTex. Most of the rain has been to the south of Shreveport. The storms could continue to work northward to Interstate 20 before falling apart. Today, temperatures are into the 80s and 90s. Tonight, lows will drop into the 70s.

Next week, everyday has a chance for showers and storms. In the next seven days, the best chance will come Monday and Tuesday. A cold front and upper level will produce showers and storms for both days. The storms will move out for Tuesday. On Tuesday, the southern half of the ArkLaTex will have the best chance of rain.

Beginning Wednesday, thunderstorms will become isolated to scattered. Temperatures will remain hot into the 90s and lows into the 70s. In the tropics, there is a tropical wave in the Caribbean that has a low chance of development. As of now, it should remain to the east of the ArkLaTex.

