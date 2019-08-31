Scattered storms ending tonight with plenty of heat for Labor Day

Happy Saturday! Scattered thunderstorms are ongoing across the ArkLaTex. After sunset, the thunderstorms will begin to wind down. The upper ridge will begin to expand eastward into the ArkLaTex. As a result, rain chances will be on the decrease.

Highs for Sunday
Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Daytime highs will remain into the middle to upper 90s for the next few days. The upper ridge in place will keep Hurricane Dorian away from the ArkLaTex and the Gulf of Mexico. As we transition into the second half of the work week, lower humidity will move into the ArkLaTex. Nighttime lows will drop into the 60s and lower 70s.

Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorain remains a strong Category Four storm with winds of 150 mph. The hurricane’s forward motion is slowing down. The forecast cone shows Dorian possibly remaining out to sea and skirting along the Atlantic Coast. As a result, Dorian could impact Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

° / 71°
% ° 71°

Sunday

95° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 71°

Monday

96° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 73°

Tuesday

97° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 97° 74°

Wednesday

98° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 98° 75°

Thursday

96° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 96° 71°

Friday

92° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 92° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
88°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
87°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
84°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
77°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
76°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
74°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
73°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
72°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
72°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
73°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

93°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

