Scattered storms ending tonight with plenty of heat for Labor Day

Happy Saturday! Scattered thunderstorms are ongoing across the ArkLaTex. After sunset, the thunderstorms will begin to wind down. The upper ridge will begin to expand eastward into the ArkLaTex. As a result, rain chances will be on the decrease.

Highs for Sunday

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Daytime highs will remain into the middle to upper 90s for the next few days. The upper ridge in place will keep Hurricane Dorian away from the ArkLaTex and the Gulf of Mexico. As we transition into the second half of the work week, lower humidity will move into the ArkLaTex. Nighttime lows will drop into the 60s and lower 70s.

Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorain remains a strong Category Four storm with winds of 150 mph. The hurricane’s forward motion is slowing down. The forecast cone shows Dorian possibly remaining out to sea and skirting along the Atlantic Coast. As a result, Dorian could impact Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

