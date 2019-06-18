830pm Tuesday live update: Scattered strong storms possible Wednesday evening

News
Posted: / Updated:

Live update 8:30pm Tuesday evening

Live weather update 830pm 6/18/19

Watch for the latest on the chance for strong to severe storms Wednesday evening.

Posted by Todd Warren Weather on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Scattered strong to severe storms possible late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Drier weather returns to close the work week. More thunderstorms possible late in the weekend. 

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day across the herbal tax. Temperatures were warmer. After morning lows in the upper 60s, daytime highs climb into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Our next disturbance will approach the ArkLaTex late Wednesday and Wednesday night. The system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms that will develop over the northwestern edge of the area late Wednesday afternoon. This activity will then spread to the southeast overnight Wednesday. See the latest loop from Futurcast below:

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there is a slight risk for severe weather with damaging wind posing the biggest threat. That risk for severe weather will likely be highest over Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas, and Southeast Oklahoma. Expect the thunderstorms to weekend as they move southeast Wednesday night into East Texas in Northwest Louisiana. Models indicate that the heaviest rain will fall over the northern half of the area where totals could surpass 1 inch. Rainfall totals will be much lighter over East Texas in Northwest Louisiana.

Rain potential through Thursday

Upper-level high-pressure will build into our area late in the work week. This will eliminate the rain threat and increased temperatures. Look for daytime highs to soar into the mid 90s. Overnight lows will creep up into the mid to upper 70s. 

This upper-level Ridge will gradually shift to the east during the weekend. This will allow a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to return starting Sunday. Models do indicate some locally heavy rain will be possible during this time. Severe weather will also likely be on the table.

Shreveport seven day forecast
Texarkana seven day forecast

Average high and low temperature for today’s date: 91/70.

—Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 73°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 80% 94° 73°

Thursday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 96° 77°

Friday

95° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 78°

Saturday

93° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

84° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
86%
75°

78°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
78°

82°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
82°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
84°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
84°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
20%
85°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
86°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
88°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
92°

93°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

93°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

92°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

90°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

88°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
88°

84°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
82°

79°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
79°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
77°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
76°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
74°

Your Weather Authority Forecast

More Weather

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather Headlines

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss