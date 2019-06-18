830pm Tuesday live update: Scattered strong storms possible Wednesday evening

Live update 8:30pm Tuesday evening

Scattered strong to severe storms possible late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Drier weather returns to close the work week. More thunderstorms possible late in the weekend.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day across the herbal tax. Temperatures were warmer. After morning lows in the upper 60s, daytime highs climb into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Our next disturbance will approach the ArkLaTex late Wednesday and Wednesday night. The system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms that will develop over the northwestern edge of the area late Wednesday afternoon. This activity will then spread to the southeast overnight Wednesday. See the latest loop from Futurcast below:

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there is a slight risk for severe weather with damaging wind posing the biggest threat. That risk for severe weather will likely be highest over Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas, and Southeast Oklahoma. Expect the thunderstorms to weekend as they move southeast Wednesday night into East Texas in Northwest Louisiana. Models indicate that the heaviest rain will fall over the northern half of the area where totals could surpass 1 inch. Rainfall totals will be much lighter over East Texas in Northwest Louisiana.

Rain potential through Thursday

Upper-level high-pressure will build into our area late in the work week. This will eliminate the rain threat and increased temperatures. Look for daytime highs to soar into the mid 90s. Overnight lows will creep up into the mid to upper 70s.

This upper-level Ridge will gradually shift to the east during the weekend. This will allow a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to return starting Sunday. Models do indicate some locally heavy rain will be possible during this time. Severe weather will also likely be on the table.

Shreveport seven day forecast

Texarkana seven day forecast

Average high and low temperature for today’s date: 91/70.

—Todd Warren

