Scattered thunderstorm chances continue into Monday

Saturday, temperatures have been held down a few degrees because of cloud cover. Most of the rain is across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

However, Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma did see a few showers and storms. Saturday’s scattered storms will continue until sunset. Lows will drop into the 70s.

A similar setup will lead to scattered showers and storms for Sunday and Monday. Although, daytime highs will be warmer than Saturday. The upper ridge of high pressure will be on the move again. This time, the ridge is forecasted to move closer to the ArkLaTex. As a result, highs will rise into the middle and upper 90s. Rain chances will become more isolated.

In the tropics, Invest 96-L is beginning to lose steam. As of now, it has a 20% of development in the next five days. It will likely continue to weaken because of wind shear and drier air.

Saturday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Sunday

92° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 74°

Monday

93° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Tuesday

93° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Wednesday

95° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 76°

Thursday

97° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 97° 78°

Friday

98° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 98° 78°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
78°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
75°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
76°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

