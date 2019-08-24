Scattered thunderstorms to continue for Sunday

For Saturday, another day in the ArkLaTex with scattered showers and storms around. Just like the past few days, the showers and storms will begin to wind down after sunset. The ArkLaTex is between two storm systems. We have an area of low pressure along the Texas and Louisiana coast that is producing heavy rain. To the north, there is an upper-level system producing showers and storms.

The two weather features will lead to more showers and storms for Sunday. We will take a break from the rain Monday. By midweek, a cold front will move into range to produce more showers and storms. As of now, the front will likely wash out as it moves south of the ArkLaTex. By the end of the week, we could see more lower humidity move into the region.

Now, let transition to the tropics! First, Tropical Storm Dorian is now born in the Caribbean. It will continue to move westward and forecasted to become a hurricane next week. Near Florida, we have Invest 98-L which has a 90% chance of development in the next five days. The good news with Invest 98-L is it doesn’t pose any threat to Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico.

