NWLA school districts weighing whether to cancel classes to limit spread of coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local school districts are reacting to coronavirus concerns and determining if classes need to be canceled.

The following are school districts that have released updates on their current plans for addressing how to move forward:

Bossier Parish is on Spring Break right now and school officials said they expect to resume classes on Monday, May 16 as planned.

is on Spring Break right now and school officials said they expect to resume classes on Monday, May 16 as planned. Caddo Parish school officials said they do not have plans to cancel classes at this point. Spring Break for Caddo Parish students is March 23 – 27.

school officials said they do not have plans to cancel classes at this point. Spring Break for Caddo Parish students is March 23 – 27. Red River Parish school officials are holding in-service meetings on Friday to make a determination on how to proceed on whether to cancel classes or not.

school officials are holding in-service meetings on Friday to make a determination on how to proceed on whether to cancel classes or not. Natchitoches Parish school officials said they are following the lead of Northwestern State University. At this point, the school district has not decided on whether to cancel classes or not. However, it is very possible.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.