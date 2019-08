SHREVEPORT, La – (KTAL/KMSS) Sci-Port Discovery Center participated in the nationwide initiative, Clear the Shelters. The Caddo Animal Shelter had dogs and cats for adoption. Also in attendance, Robinson’s Rescue Low Cost Spay/Neuter.

Molly the Fire Safety Dog was also there for meet and greet sessions and to present her fire safety program in conjunction with the showing of Superpower Dogs. She is nationally and internationally known as one of the superpower dogs.