                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Search underway for missing Louisiana teen

News

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc.

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana authorities need your help finding a teenager who has been missing for 12 days.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Zaiden Thompson, of Whiskey Ln. in Tickfaw was reported missing three days ago. He was last seen on Dec. 19 by a family member in the Albany area.

Zaiden is described this way:

  • Runaway
  • Black male
  • Approximately 5’8-5’10 inches tall
  • Weighs about 180-190 lbs

If you have any information about the location of Zaiden, please call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss