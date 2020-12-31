Search underway for missing Louisiana teen

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana authorities need your help finding a teenager who has been missing for 12 days.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Zaiden Thompson, of Whiskey Ln. in Tickfaw was reported missing three days ago. He was last seen on Dec. 19 by a family member in the Albany area.
Zaiden is described this way:
- Runaway
- Black male
- Approximately 5’8-5’10 inches tall
- Weighs about 180-190 lbs
If you have any information about the location of Zaiden, please call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150.
