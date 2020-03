NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has canceled the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville, the conference announced on Twitter on Thursday.

WATCH LIVE:

The Arkansas Razorbacks were scheduled to compete in the second round of the tournament today against South Carolina.

An announcement as to the status of the March NCAA tournament has not yet been made at this time.