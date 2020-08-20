Sen. Cassidy visits with Shreveport frontline healthcare workers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some frontline warriors of the COVID-19 pandemic are receiving recognition from a Louisiana lawmaker for working to keep the community safe.

Wednesday U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy met with staff at Willis Knighton to share the latest on the public health crisis.

Administrators of the health system said Sen. Cassidy helped their employees secure needed personal protective equipment at the onset of the pandemic.

Sen. Cassidy said he was surprised to learn Willis Knighton is the largest hospital in the state, according to admissions numbers. He thanked everyone wearing a mask for helping to keep the community safe.

A physician himself, Sen. Cassidy compared fighting COVID-19 to fighting a war, and said people need to commit to following the recommended health and safety protocols to continue moving forward with reopenings.

He said activities like going to school and voting should follow the guidance of medical experts.

“I know we can safely vote,” said Sen. Cassidy. “I go to Walmart and I have a little decal I sit on, and the person six feet in front of me ends up checking out, and then I buy my – whatever my wife tells me to buy – and I go up. And the person behind me is waiting six feet behind me. And so, if we can safely go to Walmart, we can safely vote.”

Continuing on the subject of the upcoming election, Sen. Cassidy also said he knows mail-in voting can work. He said his mother voted that way. But, he said that process should be run by the states, not the federal government.

Sen. Cassidy is running against Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and more than a dozen other candidates to maintain his senate seat on election day.

