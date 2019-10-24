Senators Barrow Peacock and Ryan Gatti recognized for BAFB entrance funding

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Bossier Parish Police Jury recognizes the efforts of two state senators.

Senators Barrow Peacock and Ryan Gatti were presented with a special award Wednesday afternoon for their work in getting funding for the new entrance into Barksdale Airforce Base.

The police jury said the extension from the interstate has been needed for years now.

It will allow for future development on the base and areas surrounding it.

“It’s important this is done for our community and to show the nation how much we value the airmen and women at Barksdale and what they provide for our country,” said Sen. Barrow Peacock, (R) La. District 37.

“We’re going to see some expansive growth in Haughton, Doyline, Minden, North Bossier. Even the colonel who spoke today at the ground breaking said I can make it from my house in north Bossier to my post in 12 minutes once this interchange is done,” said Sen. Ryan Gatti, (R) La. District 36.

Construction has begun and is expected to be complete in 2021.